Orlando Pirates to probe alleged altercation involving Edwin Gyimah and coach Ertugal



South African giants Orlando Pirates will launch an investigation into a video clip that has gone viral showing an altercation between defender Edwin Gyimah and coach Mushin Ertugal.

The club has announced it will look into the matter which has dominated the major talking points in that country.

The incident which is believed to have been filmed by an onlooker, portrays Gyimah angrily charging at the coach at the Johannesburg International Airport.

And the Bucs' administrative manager Floyd Mbele has confirmed the club will investigate the incident.

'We were made aware of an incident that took place at the airport. Obviously even from the visual when you look through the videoâ€š it's not particularly clear which individuals were involvedâ€š' Mbele told the Times Media

'So from where we are it's important that we get the factsâ€š from the technical team and also from the team securityâ€š just to be able to gather the facts and then be able to see where we would go from there.

'And obviously if we cannot get any joy we would involve the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) in Cape Townâ€š or the members of the SA Police Service there.

'Once we've collected the facts then we would be able to see how we proceed with the matter.

'And obviously the disappointing part is that we should be celebrating a victory and now we are involved in this unfortunate incident.'

Gyimah is reported to have been unhappy with his substitution during their 2-1 win over Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday night.

