Aduana coach insist All Stars are not worthy champions

Aduana Stars coach Aristica CioabÄƒ says All Stars are not worthy winners of the Ghana Premier League.

The Romanian trainer thinks Tamale referee Ali played a huge role in title decider clash won by All Stars against Aduana.

The referee awarded All Stars two penalties – one missed but the other scored - as the Northern Blues clinch their first ever silverware with a 2-1 victory at the WA park.

The second penalty led to a temporal boycott of the game by Aduana.

“I am in Ghana to develop football but what I saw is the worse ever in Association football refereeing.

"By the way, congratulations but to award these two penalties for the champions, then we wish them well in their journey in the Champions league,”

With one remaining match to go, the Blues have 51-points with Aduana placed second with 48-points.

The historic feat will see the Northern champions represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League but Cioaba thinks otherwise.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports