Stanbic Bank supports Asogli tennis club

Stanbic Bank has consistently provided support towards social development in different sectors of the country over the years, as part of the bank’s brand promise and quest to advance the lives of people in the communities within which it operates.

One of such areas is sports –a sector the bank believes has vast potential for human and societal development.

At this year’s Asogli Yam Festival in the Volta region, Stanbic Bank made a cash donation of GHS10, 000 to the Ho Tennis Club, as they hosted the Asogli Lawn Tennis Tournament to mark the Asogli Yam Festival episode.

Presenting the cheque, Delali Dzidzienyo, Manager of the Personal and Business Banking department at Stanbic Bank reiterated the bank’s purpose for its continuous support for the sector.

“You cannot disassociate banking and sports; both activities have a certain level of convergence,” Mr. Dzidzienyo said. “As a socially responsible bank, we owe it on ourselves, the communities within which we serve and our customers to help develop what is of interest to them. Assports is one of the things the people of Ho have chosen, we will continue to support them in any way we can.”

According to him, the donation forms part of the bank’s aim of fostering goodwill with the people in Ho.

“Stanbic Bank is known for sports; from football to tennis and many more. In the past we have been associated mainly with football and this time around we are trying to help prove that the lesser known sports have a place, and therefore push it strongly,” Delali assured.

He said “We have pushed Lawn Tennis this time, a few weeks ago we did Table Tennis and I think athletics should watch out.”

For his part, Chairman of the Ho Tennis Club, Lt. Col.Selorm Kwasi Amengor receiving the donation lauded Stanbic Bank for their steadfast support over the years.

Also, to better entrench their affiliation, Stanbic’s Hendrix Glover, ATMs Manager at the bank, played against the Ho Tennis Club at a score line of 7-2 against the host club.

Wise Ahetor, Organizer of the Ho Tennis Club and an Accountant with the Ho Municipal Assembly, said he was grateful to Stanbic Bank for promoting the game and their physical well-being, as well as providing the opportunity for networking.

The competing clubs for this year’s Lawn Tennis Tournament were the Army Mess Tennis Club, TOR (Tema Oil Refinery) Tennis Club, Sakumono Tennis Club, Goldfields Tennis Club, and the Ho Tennis Club.

Stanbic Bank has over the period been known to provide support in various sectors towards personal and societal development. The bank sponsored a theme song for the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s participation at Brazil 2014. The bank is also headline sponsor for the Table Tennis Tournament in Accra.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports