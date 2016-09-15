Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Cycling | 15 September 2016 16:06 CET

Kumasis set for National Cowbell Cycling Championship

By GNA

The quest to crown Ghana's finest cyclist gets underway today in Kumasi with 96 cyclists racing for honours in this year's National Cowbell Cycling Championship.

It is a three-day professional race, which will see riders battling to reclaim the yellow jersey from Ghana’s number one sprinter, Emmanuel Sackey, who will face stiff opposition from Abdul Razak Umar, Anthony Boakye and Isaac Sackey.

A press statement issued by the Ghana Cycling Federation indicated that 12 clubs with eight persons from each club will form a team for the showdown in Kumasi.

The race, according to the statement, would see the riders clearing a distance from Techiman to Kumasi in the first stage, before making a winding journey from Kumasi to Obuasi in the third stage and back to Kumasi on the final day on Saturday.

A concert will climax the last stage of the course expected to be a frenetic sprint from Nkawkaw to Kumasi where the closing ceremony will take place.

The sponsors of the race, Cowbell Ghana, have offered cash prizes totalling GH¢ 20,000, as well as some of its products, for outstanding cyclists of the race.

Cycling

It takes great determination to obtain something and maintain it.
By: dr agyei takyi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img