17 receive World Rugby coaching certificates

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has awarded coaching certificates to members of the Ghana Rugby family in a ceremony held at the GRFU Secretariat in Osu, Accra on Wednesday.

The coaching certificates followed a training and education session in August 2016 aimed at equipping 17 “Get-Into_Rugby” (GIR) development officers with essential skills that will guarantee improved Rugby standards, safety and higher enthusiasm for kids during training sessions.

The training sessions, facilitated by Rugby Afrique and represented by Mr Charles Yapo ( Regional Development Officer – West) and Mr Adama Bakhoum (Regional Training Manager), also included the training and certification of 16 coaches who received the Level 1 Coaching 15-a-side certificates.

The coaches who qualified included:



Level 1 and GIR Coaching: Amuzulu Salim, Emmanuel Kalos, Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, James Wilson, Jason Dzata , Marshall Nortey, Rafatu Inusah, Charles Eghan, Clement Dennis, Ebenezer Elijah Eshun, Edward Edem Nartey, Emmanuel Terakuu and Theophilus Sackey Barnes.

Level 1 Coaching: Benson Nortei Botchwey and Robert Oram GIR Coaching: Thomas Graham Wilberforce, Philip Asomani and Stephen Noi According to the President of the GRFU, Mr Herbert Mensah, remarked:

“From the word go my administration and I have placed a high emphasis on training and education, and one of our first projects was indeed to qualify coaches in July 2014 after taking over the reins in June 2014.”

The award ceremony for Accra-based coaches was led by Mr Steve Noi, GRFU Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, who also qualified as a GIR Development Officer.

Noi reiterated the words of the President and said training and education will always be the foundation for the growth of Rugby in Ghana.

All qualified coaches will be required to apply their new-found skills in some capacity at either club level or as youth development officers at schools level.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana