Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid superstar is the most followed man on social media

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the man with the most followers in the world across social media platforms, and the second most followed person overall behind pop icon Taylor Swift, according to Apple Tree Communications.

The Real Madrid superstar now has 238 million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined, and is the only male in the top five, which is topped by Swift (219m), Katy Perry (219m), Selena GÃ³mez (205m) and Rihanna (190m). Read more: Meet the Ghanaian player who is faster than Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and Messi

The Portuguese footballer clearly being the odd one out, the Apple Tree Communications analysis notes three defining trends linking the top five: female, singer, and American.

play Ronaldo's 238 million followers does have him in second place, though, in a top five which is completed by women: Taylor Swift (246 million), Katy Perry (219 million), Selena Gomez (205 millions) and Rihanna (190 million).

