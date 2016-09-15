Football Academy: Aspire Football Dreams Ghana To Launch Tenth Anniversary

The Media Launch of Ten Years of Aspire Football Dreams in Ghana comes off at the British Council in Accra on Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

According to Capt (rtd) Andy Sam, Country Director of Aspire Football Dream Ghana, the establishment which scouts and identify quality sports talents deserves to be celebrated after the hard works of coaches, coordinators and young players.

He said Ghana's contribution to Aspire Football Dreams is exceptional due to the quality of footballers scouted and hinted that the achievements of the nation need to be commended and celebrated.

Capt. Sam who is also the founder and president of the Barbarossa Foundation noted that last season five Ghanaian youngsters were selected when other countries were supposed to provide one player for the project in Doha, Qatar.

He added that for the past nine years, all Ghanaian selected have excelled, unless they have fitness or health issues.

After the Media Launch, the justification exercise for players under the age of 13 years will take place in 70 centers across the nation on September 24 and 25, then the Route Exercises, whereby foreign and local coaches and scouts monitor the players will be held from September 28 to October 7.

The camping of selected players for special training in Qatar, and picking of Ghana's representative for the next Aspire Football Dreams international programme comes off at the Tema Sports Stadium from October 10 to 14.

Guest of Honour for the Media Launch is the Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuiye. Also attending is the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantekyi and other personalities.

Football Dreams is a fascinating and unique scouting project aimed at identifying the future talents of football. It provides thousands of 13-year old footballers the opportunity to demonstrate their skills to become a professional football player with a brilliant future. For its tenth edition, the program covers an in-depth, 18 country spread, over three continents, relying on a team of prestigious coaches and scouts who have gathered international experience at the greatest clubs.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh