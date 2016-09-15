Five key players in WA All Stars' title success

WA All Stars have joined the exclusive list of Ghana Premier League champions. Ghanasoccernet highlights five players who have played major roles in securing the WA based club's first ever top-flight title.

Richard Ofori - Arguably the best goalkeeper this season. Ofori has taken his time to reach the top. The former U-20 shot stopper was ever present for All Stars this campaign, helping his low-scoring side record 15 vital clean sheets in 25 appearances.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail - The rock at the heart of All Stars defence. He was often at his best to curtail moves of opponents. His solid defending prevented All Stars from conceding more. The team have conceded 19, less than any team in the league.

Hafiz Adams - The skipper led by example. Hafiz is one of the long serving members of the team and was instrumental in their title success. The 24 years astute positioning was useful to All Stars.

Richard Arthur - The hard-running and prolific Arthur has become the snarling face of Adepa's team. Arthur's impressive performance earned him a dream call-up to the Black Stars. Arthur bested his previous scoring record by netting eight goals - top scorer for WA.

Saddick Alhassan - The midfielder kept his cool in a tension-packed game to slot the winning goal from the spot against Aduana to clinch the title. Alhassan's relentless energy, driving runs and extraordinary knack for recovering possession was key to the success story.

By: Enoch Fiifi Forson





