Kenichi Yatsuhashi congratulates WA All Stars

Former Hearts of Oak head coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, has congratulated 2015/16 Ghana premier league champions Wa All Stars

The Wa based club accumulated 51 points to annex their maiden silverware.

They beat Aduana Stars by 2-1 at the WA park on the penultimate week to win the trophy.

The Japanese trainer who was sacked by Hearts before the start of the second round despite a fantastic first round, took his twtter to pay tribute to the Northern Blues



Congratulations, Wa Allstars for winning GHPL 2015-2016 season. https://t.co/L50ekPOJuV — Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) September 15, 2016

Kenichi’s side was bettered 3-1 by Wa All Stars in the first round.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah