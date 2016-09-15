Medeama SC: Evans Adotey applauds club's management for Hearts of Oak win

Medeama SC acting head coach Evans Adotey has applauded the club's management and the playing body for their win against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Tarkwa giants prior to the game parted company with their head coach Prince Yaw Owusu but they never got despaired as they taught the Phobians some football lessons by dominating the former Premier League champions from start to finish.

That juicy football paid off, as in the 81 minute Akwasi Donsu sublime finish sink Hearts of Oak in Accra. READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 29

'I can't take the credit alone, I would have to commend the club President [Moses Parker], the management, the technical team. I also commend the players for winning the game,' Adotey said at the post-match interview.

Medeama after that away win have jumped from the fifth position to the fourth position, having amassed 45 points out of 29 games.

The two-time FA Cup champions will host Ashanti Gold in the final game of the season on Sunday.

