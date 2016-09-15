Medeama star Kwesi Donsu makes case for Black Stars call-up with superb strike against 'school-boy' Hearts



Medeama maestro Kwesi Donsu justified a potential call-up into the Black Stars with a superb solitary strike for his side in their 1-0 win over Hearts, as the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners reduced the capital-based side to mere passengers on Wednesday.

Donsu, who is hugely regarded in the West African nation with his incredible free-kick technique, increased his goal tally to 13 with just a game to end the season.

The former Berekum Arsenal enforcer rattled home the only goal of the match in the second half to avenged the side's 2-0 defeat during the corresponding fixture in Tarkwa.

The goal was pure genius, magical and quite reminiscent of the qualities of the youngster, who has carved a great niche for himself.

Hearts were reduced to ashes as they lacked the stamina and cohesion to withstand the immense quality of their opponent.

The Yellow and Mauves dominated right from the blast of the whistle and gave the home side no breathing space.

Medeama's tiki-taka style left Hearts chasing shadows at the Accra sports stadium with Donsu engineering his side's tactical approach.

The visitors started in typical fashion, keeping hold of possession with ease and pinging one-touch passes between their midfield trio of Kwesi Donsu, Eric Kwakwa and Malik Akowuah for fun.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey's side went in at the break having managed over 70 percent of possession, reducing Hearts to just a handful of breakaway attacks.

The visitors completed more than double the amount of passes and kept the ball more efficiently by finding a team-mate 90 per cent of the time.

It was the same old story in the second half as Medeama dominated the ball, finishing with an impressive near accuracy of 90 percent as Hearts chased shadows and ghost on the pitch.

Hearts were poor in possession, completing almost 10 per cent less of their passes and playing a much higher percentage of long balls as Medeama's hardworking midfield maestro pressured them into mistakes.

Donsu emerged the toast of fans with his sublime passes and enviable composure, and capped it with a fine finish to separate the two sides in the capital.

Many Ghanaians have craved for the inclusion of the talented midfielder in the Black Stars squad ahead of the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has managed 13 goals - 10 coming by way of free-kicks as a midfielder and is urging closer to a potential call-up into the national team.

Donsu could win the goal king crown on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday if he manages a hat-trick and leading contender Yahaya Mohmmed is kept quite.

