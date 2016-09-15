Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi congratulates WA All Stars on title win

Former Hearts of Oak Kenichi Yatsuhashi has congratulated All Stars on their Ghana Premier league title triumph



Kenichi joined majority of Ghanaians to pay tribute to All Stars incredible title triumph on Wednesday.

All Stars shrug off stiff competition from Aduana Stars to become the first team from Northern Ghana to win the title, further weakening the Kotoko and Hearts duopoly

The beat Aduana 2-1 on the penultimate day to seal title.

Congratulations, Wa Allstars for winning GHPL 2015-2016 season. https://t.co/L50ekPOJuV

— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) September 15, 2016

Kenichi was sacked by Hearts prior to the start of the campaign after guiding the team to a top four finish.





