Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 14:25 CET

Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi congratulates WA All Stars on title win

Former Hearts of Oak Kenichi Yatsuhashi has congratulated All Stars on their Ghana Premier league title triumph


Kenichi joined majority of Ghanaians to pay tribute to All Stars incredible title triumph on Wednesday.

All Stars shrug off stiff competition from Aduana Stars to become the first team from Northern Ghana to win the title, further weakening the Kotoko and Hearts duopoly

The beat Aduana 2-1 on the penultimate day to seal title.

Congratulations, Wa Allstars for winning GHPL 2015-2016 season. https://t.co/L50ekPOJuV

— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) September 15, 2016

Kenichi was sacked by Hearts prior to the start of the campaign after guiding the team to a top four finish.


For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

In the absence of greed, politics becomes a noble game.
By: Osei, WO Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img