Ashantigold playmaker Osei Baffour hails this season's performance as best in his career



Ashantigold playmaker Emmanuel Osei Baffour has described his performance this season as the best of his career despite the side's failure to defend their Ghana Premier League crown.

The Aspire Academy product netted a brace and was named man of the match when Ashanti Gold SC walloped regional rivals Asante Kotoko by a 5-3 scoreline on Wednesday.

He has scored seven goals for the Elephants this term with four man of match awards in his last six home games in the premier league.

"If you will check well, this is my third season at Ashanti Gold SC.

I couldn't even score more than three goals in my two previous seasons but I have been able to score seven this season" he said in a post match conference.

"At least I will say my performance this season topples my previous seasons at the club".

