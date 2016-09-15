Spanish side Granada track in-form Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng



Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is being monitored by Spanish side Granada following an explosive debut career at Las Palmas.

According to TMW, the 29-year-old has emerged on the radar of the Spanish side.

The former Schalke midfielder has enjoyed a tremendous start to life since arriving as a free agent.

He has been a key cog in the Las Palmas set-up scoring two goals so far in the Spanish top-flight.

But fresh reports are claiming he has attracted interest from Granada, who are keen to test the resolve of Yellow Canaries by slapping in an offer when his one-year contract expires.

It is however unclear if Las Palmas will sell the Ghanaian after his electric start to the season.

Boateng has an extensive resume having played for AC Milan, Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.

His current deal with the Canary Island based club runs out until June 2017 but with an option to extend.

