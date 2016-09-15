Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016 13:40 CET

Ghana League Champions Wa All Stars further weaken Kotoko and Hearts duopoly

The era of Kotoko and Hearts dominating the Ghana Premier League is gradually becoming history as Wa All Stars join the fleet of teams that are rising to the top in terms of winning the league.

The Wa-based side became the first team from the north to win the Ghana Premier League and the fourth club apart from Kotoko and Hearts to chalk that feat.

While Kotoko and Hearts boast with 21 and 19 league trophies respectively, and AshGold's four trophies, the Wa side has won the gong for the first time.

This becomes the third time a side apart from Kotoko and Hearts are rising to the most attractive Premier League trophy.

Aduana Stars were the first side to break the Kotoko and Hearts duopoly before Berekum Chelsea replicated a similar feat just twelve months after the Dormaa-based side.

Wa All Stars will however be the first side to take the new Ghana Premier League trophy which was imported from Italy with a cash prize of $30,000.

