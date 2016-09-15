Ghana drops to 43rd in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana have dropped heavily in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, September 15th.

The Black Stars have paid for their inability to pick maximum points against Rwanda in the final Africa cup of nations qualifier as well as friendly defeat at Russia by dropping eight places from 35th to 43rd.

The drop came with an 91-point decrease in the nation’s points accumulation.

Ghana is now fifth in the African rankings after Cote d’Ivoire-1st (34th in the world on 752 points), Algeria-2nd (34th in the world with 749 points), Senegal-3rd (39th in the world with 684 points), Tunisia-4th (42nd in the world with 662 points)

Ghana’s 2018 world cup qualifying opponents Egypt are ranked 7th in Africa and 53rd in the world, Congo are 8th in Africa and 54th in the world as well as Uganda who are five places below top 10 and 65th in the world.

Argentina still occupy the first position in the world, followed by Belgium.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports