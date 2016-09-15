Ghana falls heavily in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana is one of the teams that has dropped alarmingly in the latest FIFA rankings released today [Thursday].

The Black Stars were ranked 35th on the global stage but have dropped to 43rd after failing to beat minors Rwanda at home and also losing to Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.

On the African continent, Avram Grant's men have dropped from second to fourth behind, Cote d'Ivoire, second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.

In the world rankings, Brazil climbed back into the top five as Argentina and Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively.

Top ten teams in the world

Argentina

Belgium

Germany

Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Portugal

France

Uruguay

Wales

Top ten African teams

Cote d'Ivoire

Algeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Ghana

Congo DR

Egypt

Congo

Mali

Morocco

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana