Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 13:36 CET

Ghana falls heavily in latest FIFA ranking

By CitiFMonline

Ghana is one of the teams that has dropped alarmingly in the latest FIFA rankings released today [Thursday].

The Black Stars were ranked 35th on the global stage but have dropped to 43rd after failing to beat minors Rwanda at home and also losing to Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.

On the African continent, Avram Grant's men have dropped from second to fourth behind, Cote d'Ivoire, second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.

In the world rankings, Brazil climbed back into the top five as Argentina and Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively.

Top ten teams in the world
Argentina
Belgium
Germany
Colombia
Brazil
Chile
Portugal
France
Uruguay
Wales
Top ten African teams
Cote d'Ivoire
Algeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Ghana
Congo DR
Egypt
Congo
Mali
Morocco

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

I'M PLEASED WITH HOW YOU PLEASES ME PLEASE HUSBAND
By: akoaso-H H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img