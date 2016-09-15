Ghana falls heavily in latest FIFA ranking
Ghana is one of the teams that has dropped alarmingly in the latest FIFA rankings released today [Thursday].
The Black Stars were ranked 35th on the global stage but have dropped to 43rd after failing to beat minors Rwanda at home and also losing to Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.
On the African continent, Avram Grant's men have dropped from second to fourth behind, Cote d'Ivoire, second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.
In the world rankings, Brazil climbed back into the top five as Argentina and Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively.
Top ten teams in the world
Argentina
Belgium
Germany
Colombia
Brazil
Chile
Portugal
France
Uruguay
Wales
Top ten African teams
Cote d'Ivoire
Algeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Ghana
Congo DR
Egypt
Congo
Mali
Morocco
By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana