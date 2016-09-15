Ghana Premier League: "We couldn't come to the party against Medeama" - Yaw Preko

Hearts of Oak stop-gap Yaw Preko has admitted his side were woeful in their 0-1 home loss to Medeama in the penultimate game of the 2016 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Phobians playing at their favourite home turf in Accra failed to come to the party as they were outplayed by the Mauve and Yellows.

Medeama climaxed their fantastic display as Akwasi Donsu powerful left foot drive in the 81st minute won the three points for the 2015 FA Cup champion. READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah features for Juventus in goalless draw against Sevilla

'We just couldn't come to the party, Medeama were possessing the ball very well, they were mobile, we couldn't contain them, we just couldn't come to the party,' Preko said after the game.

'They [Medeama] started the game very well our boys couldn't go with the pace, they were ahead of us. So they deserved to win the game.'

Preko added that prior to the game they were hit with injuries as Samuel Yeboah and Kenneth Okoro were ruled out of the game.

'My two strikers who played against Dwarfs all got injured prior to the game. Samuel Yeboah got injured and Okoro wasn't very well so I have to bring in new strikers but unfortunately it didn't work out,' he concluded.

The Phobians despite the loss maintain their third position with 45 points- they will play as guest to already relegated New Edubiase in the last game of the season.

