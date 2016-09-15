All Stars title success to boost political fortunes of ruling NDC

The NDC claim Wa All Stars victory in the Ghana Premier League is a sign that President John Mahama will be given a second term in office in the December polls.

All Stars became the first Northern based club to ever win the Ghana Premier League.

Wa is a stronghold for the ruling NDC and during political seasons outcome of football games is used to predict the outcome of political elections.

John Mahama won by a a mile in Wa during the last elections and there is growing believe that All Stars victory will boost the fortunes of ruling NDC.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com