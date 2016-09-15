Ghana fall heavily in latest FIFA ranking-Stars pay for failing to beat Rwanda and losing to Russia

Ghana is one of the teams have dropped alarmingly in the latest FIFA rankings released on the 15th of September 2016.

The Black Stars were ranked 35th on the global stage but have dropped to 43rd after failing to beat minors Rwanda at home and also losing to Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.

On the African continent Avram Grant's men have dropped from second to fourth behind, Cote D'voire second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.

In the world ranking, Brazil climbed back into the top five for the first time in a long time as South American rivals Argentina and emerging European giants Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively.

Top ten teams in the world

Argentina

Belgium

Germany

Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Portugal

France

Uruguay

Wales

Top ten African teams

Cote d'Ivoire

Algeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Ghana

Congo DR

Egypt

Congo

Mali

Morocco



