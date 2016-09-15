Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016 12:41 CET

Wa All Stars Home And Dry

By Daily Guide

Wa All Stars yesterday clinched their first ever league silverware with a 2-1 win over fellow contenders Aduana Stars in Wa.

The historic win wrote their names in gold thus becoming the first club from the north to annex the prestigious Premier League title.

It was Sadiq Alhassan's second half spot kick which he converted

perfectly that did the trick for the Kwesi Nyantakyi's men after a 1-1 first half results.

The home side's Paul Asare fetched the opener when the game had barely developed but Bright Adjei  cancelled the lead  six minutes later.

They are three points superior on the table and the results of their last game against relegation bound Hasaacas will have no telling effect on them.

Before the game, All Stars coach Enos Adepa indicated that winning the ultimate was not their top most priority saying, “We set finishing among the top four position as our target for the season and considered winning the league as bonus.”

The visitors with same points as All Stars (48) before the game, appeared equally determined to wrestle the title  which resulted in travelling with a seven-bus entourage for the midweek penultimate clash.

All Stars have so far recorded 15 wins; drawn six times with eight loses.

Meanwhile, players of Aduana Stars have accused centre man Ali Alhassan for poor officiating which according them cost them the title loss.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

