GIMPA Walks Again



On October 29, students of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) will shelve all academic programs to embark on a health walk and fun exercise.

The forthcoming event comes on the heels of a successful maiden edition which attracted the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye as well as the institution’s rector among a large number of students.

Newly-elected Students Representative Council (SRC) president Sammy Anim Addo rolling out the 2010/17 first semester in a press conference, said the exercise is among a series of activities lined up for the semester.

Earlier, he mentioned that the SRC will also embark on a charity project on November 12, community sanitation promotion on October 1.

Anim Addo, who is also Asamoah Gyan's local manager said ” We have a vision to build an SRC with value and mission to be the strongest mouthpiece for the student body through building a cordial relationship with management of our great institution and serving the interest of the entire student body effectively.”

He added “We have put measures in place with a campaign; get GIMPA a bus by reaching out to corporate Ghana and the Institute's alumni.”

Themed 'Education, the key to Ghana’s development: the role of GIMPA SRC' would be climaxed with a peace campaign on December 3, which will see the SRC together with political parties move from community to community with the sole purpose of preaching peace ahead of the December polls.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum