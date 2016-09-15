Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
15 September 2016

All Stars condemn attacks on Aduana Chief

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars have issued a statement condemning attacks on Aduana Stars chief executive officer of Albert Commey.

Irate fans of the Northern Blues beat up the Ghana FA executive committee member who strongly contested a late penalty awarded to All Stars which was converted by midfielder Sadiq Alhassan to seal the title.

It took some time before the police and other officials at the venue were able to rescue him from the hyper fans.

Commey was later driven to the Wa Police Hospital and wrote a police statement.

A club statement signed by CEO Seth Panwum read: "Management of Wa All Stars expresses our disappointment by alleged scenes of disorder in Wa yesterday and condemn such behaviour.

"We however leave it to the authorities to deal with the matter."

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

