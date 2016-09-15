Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016

Black Stars: Ghana drops massively in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, September 15, 2016.

Avram Grant and his men who were 35th in the world dropped to 43rd in the latest ranking.

The massive drop means Ghana are now fourth on the African continent behind first placed African team Cote d'Ivoire, second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.

In the world ranking, Brazil climbed back into the top five as Argentina and Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively. READ ALSO: Claude Le Roy - Ex-­ Black Stars coach avoid prison Top 10 African teams

Cote d'Ivoire
Algeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Ghana
Congo DR
Egypt
Congo
Mali
Morocco Top 10 teams in the world
Argentina
Belgium
Germany
Colombia
Brazil
Chile
Portugal
France
Uruguay
Wales





