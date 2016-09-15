Black Stars: Ghana drops massively in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, September 15, 2016.

Avram Grant and his men who were 35th in the world dropped to 43rd in the latest ranking.

The massive drop means Ghana are now fourth on the African continent behind first placed African team Cote d'Ivoire, second placed Algeria and third placed Senegal.

In the world ranking, Brazil climbed back into the top five as Argentina and Belgium kept their positions at first and second respectively. READ ALSO: Claude Le Roy - Ex-­ Black Stars coach avoid prison Top 10 African teams

Cote d'Ivoire

Algeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Ghana

Congo DR

Egypt

Congo

Mali

Morocco Top 10 teams in the world

Argentina

Belgium

Germany

Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Portugal

France

Uruguay

Wales



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh