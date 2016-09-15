Rugby Updates: World Rugby Coaching Certificates Awarded In Accra

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) awarded coaching certificates to members of the Ghana Rugby family in a ceremony held at the GRFU Secretariat in Osu, Accra on 14 September 2016.

The coaching certificates followed a training and education session in August 2016 which aimed to equip 17 “Get-Into_Rugby” (GIR) development officers with essential skills that will guarantee improved Rugby standards, safety and higher enthusiasm for kids during training sessions.

The training sessions, facilitated by Rugby Afrique and represented by Mr Charles Yapo ( Regional Development Officer – West) and Mr Adama Bakhoum (Regional Training Manager), also included the training and certification of 16 coaches who received the Level 1 Coaching 15-a-side certificates.

The coaches who qualified included:

Level 1 and GIR Coaching: Amuzulu Salim, Emmanuel Kalos, Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, James Wilson, Jason Dzata , Marshall Nortey, Rafatu Inusah, Charles Eghan, Clement Dennis, Ebenezer Elijah Eshun, Edward Edem Nartey, Emmanuel Terakuu and Theophilus Sackey Barnes.

Level 1 Coaching: Benson Nortei Botchwey and Robert Oram

GIR Coaching: Thomas Graham Wilberforce, Philip Asomani and Stephen Noi

According to the President of the GRFU, Mr Herbert Mensah, Ghana Rugby will always be in a position where the proverbial blind is leading the blind without proper qualified coaches, development officers and match officials.

“From the word go my administration and I have placed a high emphasis on training and education and one of our first projects was indeed to qualify coaches in July 2014 after taking over the reins in June 2014,” he said.

The award ceremony for Accra-based coaches was led by Mr Steve Noi, GRFU Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, who also qualified as a GIR Development Officer.

Noi reiterated the words of the President and said that training and education will always be the foundation for growth of Rugby in Ghana.

All qualified coaches will be required to apply their new-found skills in some capacity at either club level or as youth development officers at schools level.

Mr Steve Noi with some of the Accra-based coaches and development officers who successfully completed the World Rugby Level 1 Coaching 15-a-side and GIR (Get Into Rugby) courses. From left to right: Amuzuloh Salim (Head Coach of Cosmos Buffalos RFC and part of the national technical team), Jason Dzata (Conquerors SC and national player), Rafatu Inusah (Ghana Women’s Rugby), Steve Noi (GRFU Board Member and Tournament Commissioner), Benson Botchwey (GRFU match official), Marshall Nortey (Titans SC), Jafaru Mustapha (Titans SC) and Philip Asomani (GIR Development Officer).

Rafatu Inusah was the only female who successfully completed both the GIR and L1 Coaching courses.

Amuzuloh Salim, Head Coach of Cosmos Buffalos RFC and part of the national technical team, receives his Get Into Rugby (GIR) certificate from Steve Noi.

Benson Botchwey, a match official, attended the L1 Coaching 15-a-side course in the absence of a match officiating course. The GRFU plans to host various courses in 2017, including match officiating courses.

Robert Oram, Accra Rugby Club and Idas Sports RFC, receives his L1 Coaching 15-a-side certificate from Steve Noi.

Emmanuel Kalos, A Ghana Rugby National Player, Also Completed Both The Level 1 And GIR Coaching Courses.