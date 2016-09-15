Stephen Nyarko: Kotoko midfielder joins Tunisian giants

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen Nyarko has joined Sfaxien from Kumasi Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal.

The combative midfielder made a move from Wa All Stars to the Porcupine Warriors outfit this season and broke into the team.

Stephen Nyarko was earlier linked with a move to Sfaxien's rivals, Club Africain, but he later dismissed it.

He didn't have a part to play in Kotoko's midweek defeat against AshGold at Obuasi on match day 29 of the Ghana Premier League of his trip to Tunisia to conclude the deal.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh