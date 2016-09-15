Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016

UEFA Champions League: Kwadwo Asamoah features for Juventus in goalless draw against Sevilla

Kwadwo Asamoah returned to the Juventus starting line-up in the midweek against Sevilla in a goalless draw, after being rested over the weekend in the Serie A.

The 27-year-old lasted for a 68 minutes and was replaced by Bosnian Miralem Pjanic.

In the game, Juventus couldn't dominate the La Liga giants and in the end settled for a scoreless draw.

The 'Old Ladies' of the Italian Serie A have won the Scudetto on five consecutive times and have now turned their attention to continental success-they last won the UEFA Champions League in 1996.

