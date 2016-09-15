Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed BLASTS ref Ali Rahman after Wa All Stars defeat

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed claims they were handed a raw deal by referee Ali Rahman in their 2-1 defeat to Wa All Stars on the road.

Mohammed alleges Rahman was out to supervise their defeat and questioned the penalty awarded All Stars which resulted in the winning goal.

"The referee was very bad, and this is why our league champions always struggle in Africa,' the league's leading scorer said.

"The league title must be earned but if a referee helps you here and you don't get same in Africa how can Ghana do well in the CAF Champions League.

"If that is the case then some of us will continue moving to Thailand because even in the EPL the small teams can go to the homes of the big clubs and win."

