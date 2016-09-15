Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 10:40 CET

Wa All Stars condemn attacks on Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey

Wa All Stars have condemned the behaviour of some irate fans who beat up the CEO of Aduana Stars Albert Commey at the Wa Park.

Commey was driven to the Wa Police Hospital and wrote a police statement.

A club statement signed by CEO Seth Panwum read: "Management of Wa All Stars expresses our disappointment by alleged scenes of disorder in Wa yesterday and condemn such behaviour.

"We however leave it to the authorities to deal with the matter."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"If there is some one I may blame in my life,it is myself or my creator"
By: Kpieni
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img