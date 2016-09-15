Wa All Stars condemn attacks on Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey

Wa All Stars have condemned the behaviour of some irate fans who beat up the CEO of Aduana Stars Albert Commey at the Wa Park.

Commey was driven to the Wa Police Hospital and wrote a police statement.

A club statement signed by CEO Seth Panwum read: "Management of Wa All Stars expresses our disappointment by alleged scenes of disorder in Wa yesterday and condemn such behaviour.

"We however leave it to the authorities to deal with the matter."

