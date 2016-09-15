All Stars historic title triumph excites WA central MP

WA central Member of Parliament Rashid Pelpuo is feeling super excited that All Stars have won their first ever Ghana Premier League title.

Pelpu was at the stadium to support All Stars – formed in 2006 – write their names in the history books of Ghanaian football by becoming only the 11th champion of the league.

The Northern Blues edge what had been a tight race with a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars at the WA park to become the first ever team from Northern Ghana to clinch the trophy.

Midfielder Sadiq Alhassan coolly slotted home a penalty to seal victory with the game drawing to a close in a 1-1 stalemate after Paul De Vries Asare’s opener was cancelled out by Aduana’s Bright Adjei.

And speaking to Joy FM after the game, the Member of Parliament expressed his delight at the historic feat achieved by All Stars and also promising to personally support their course.

“This is a wonderful occasion for us. They’ve done what anybody in WA hasn’t done before. We are very excited. These set of players have shown that they can die for WA central.”

‘’You can see and hear all the enthusiasm. We are very happy and I’m impressed. I promise I’m going to personally show commitment to the team… What they’ve done is Great’’

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports