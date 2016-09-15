Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016

Dreams FC CEO Kurt Okraku picks 2016 GPL XI; leaves out Yahaya Mohammed, Abednego Tetteh

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side Dreams FC has named his best eleven for the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League leaving out 6op scorer Yahaya Mohammed and in-form Abednego Tetteh.

Yahaya Mohammed leads the GPL goal king chart with 14 goals and is closely followed by Abednego Tetteh and Latif Blessing, both with 13.

In a fascinating manner, for of the players named by Kurt Okraku are from his side Dreams FC in the list he posted on his Facebook page.

Dauda Mohammed, Latif Blessing, Emmanuel Ocran and Simon Zibo all found their way into Kurt Okraku's team.

Below is the list:
1.Richard ofori...Wa All Stars
2..Zibo....liberty professionals
3..Abdul Bashiru...Dreams FC
4.Abeiku Ainooson...Dreams FC
5..Inusah musah....Hearts of oak
6...Emmanuel Eli keke...Dreams Fc
7.Emmanuel OCRAN...Wa All Stars
8.Emmanuel Lomotey...Dreams FC
9.Richard Arthur...Wa All Stars
10...Dauda Mohammed...kotoko
11...Latif Blessing....Liberty Professionals

