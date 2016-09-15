Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016 07:40 CET

Uefa Champions League: Kwadwo Asamoah plays in Juventus stalemate with Sevilla

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah played for Juventus in their disappointing 0-0 draw with Sevilla in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old lasted 68 minutes at the Juventus Stadium as the La Liga side forced out a hard-fought draw with the Scudetto holders.

Asamoah was handed a starting role by manager Massimiliano Allegri after the Italian rested him during the weekend action.

He was replaced by Bosnian Miralem Pjanic as the Old Ladies piled pressure in search of a goal in the late stages of the game.

