Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Nyarko joins Tunisian side CS Sfaxien from Kotoko

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Nyarko has completed his move from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien, the club has announced.

Nyarko, 21, passed medicals in Tunis before inking a three-year-contract with the Juventus El Arab on Wednesday afternoon.

Kotoko confirmed the departure of the midfielder they signed from Wa All Stars two seasons ago.

But he was initially linked with Sfaxien's rivals Club Africain however they acted fast and gazumped their competitors for the signature of the former Ghana U20 midfielder.

