15 September 2016

Talking Point: Watch video of Wa All Stars penalty which clinched historic Ghana Premier League

Wa All Stars needed a second half penalty to beat Aduana Stars 2-1 on Wednesday at home to secure the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in their young history. 

Aduana Stars are crying robbery after Matthew Andoh was pushed heavily from behind inside the box and referee Ali Rahman pointed to the spot.

Midfielder Sadiq Alhassan converted it expertly to seal victory for the Wa-based side who opened a three point lead and have a better head-to-head record against Aduana going into Sunday's final day of competition.

There has been a huge debate whether the penalty awarded was genuine or not.

Below is an amateur video by GHPLLive Twitter handle:

This is the penalty @AduanaStars is protesting against: was it a penalty or its wasn't ? pic.twitter.com/6PZ1j4kmno

— Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) September 14, 2016

