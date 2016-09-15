Ghana League History: List of previous winners of the Ghanaian top-flight league

The Wa lads are the 11th club to win the Ghana League since its inception in the 1956-57 season.

Hearts of Oak were the first club to win the league in the 1956-57 season, while All Stars are new champions, after dethroned AshGold the last season's winners.

Asante Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the league with 23 titles.

play Kotoko celebrates the 2013-14 league title

