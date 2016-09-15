Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 00:55 CET

Ghana League History: List of previous winners of the Ghanaian top-flight league

The Wa lads are the 11th club to win the Ghana League since its inception in the 1956-57 season.

Hearts of Oak were the first club to win the league in the 1956-57 season, while All Stars are new champions, after dethroned AshGold the last season's winners.

Asante Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the league with 23 titles.

play Kotoko celebrates the 2013-14 league title

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Those who become priests by virtue of a holy call, carry only one load, the WORD, they have no time for politics !!
By: Black Moses, LU
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img