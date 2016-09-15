UEFA Champions League: Daniel Amartey plays as Leicester smash three in first group game

Ghana's Daniel Amartey featured for his club side Leicester City as they got their maiden Champions League campaign off to the perfect start after thrashing Club Brugge 3-0 in Wednesday's Group G tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The central defender was solid in the middle of the park, using his pace and power to try and replace N'golo Kante for the Foxes.

Leicester opened the scoring after a long Luis Hernandez throw-in led to Hans Vanaken flicking a header out of goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle's hands, and Marc Albrighton was on hand to bundle home his side's first ever Champions League goal. READ MORE: Michael Essien set to join Australian side Melbourne Victory

Once again, Leicester punished their opponents as Riyad Mahrez curled a free kick over the wall and into the top-left corner of the net to take a two-goal lead into the break.

Michel Preud'homme's charges did not shore up their defence after the restart and, just before the hour, Butelle clattered into Vardy to gift the Foxes a penalty, which Mahrez coolly slotted down the middle.

