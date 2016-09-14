Aguero hattrick, Leicester and Dortmund run riot, Real Madrid leave it late

After Tuesday's exciting games in the Champions League, matchday one came to many other cities across Europe. Here is the Joy Sports wrap.

Group C

Manchester City 4-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

On target three times in the play-off first leg against Steaua BucureÅŸti, Sergio Agüero scored his second UEFA Champions League hat-trick of the season as City cruised home in the rearranged fixture.

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 CSKA Moskva

CSKA retrieved a 2-0 deficit before half-time through Alan Dzagoev and Roman Eremenko.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Monaco

Beaten 4-1 away from home by Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League group stage last term, Monaco gained a measure of revenge at Wembley thanks to Bernardo Silva and first-half substitute Thomas Lemar.

Group F

Real Madrid 1-1 Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to have salvaged a point for Madrid with an 89th-minute free-kick that Rui Patrício could only tip on to his left-hand post and in, Bruno César having stunned the Santiago Bernabéu early in the second half. There was still time for Álvaro Morata to clinch all three points for the holders.

Legia Warszawa 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

Legia's first UEFA Champions League group stage match since 1995/96 was a chastening one as Dortmund raced into a three-goal by the 17th minute. It got worse as six different players found the back of the Polish team's net.

Group G

Club Brugge 0-3 Leicester City

Marc Albrighton gave the debutants a dream start when he struck after a long throw was inadvertently flicked on by a Brugge defender. Riyad Mahrez then curled in a free-kick before converting a penalty just after the hour.

Porto 1-1 København

Otávio put the Dragons ahead on his UEFA Champions League debut with a rising shot. Andreas Cornelius rescued a point for FCK.

Group H

Lyon 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Corentin Tolisso headed in the opener before the quarter-hour mark. Jordan Ferri and Maxwel Cornet put the contest beyond Dinamo in the second period.

Juventus 0-0 Sevilla

Gonzalo Higuaín rattled the crossbar for the Serie A team, but the Bianconeri could not repeat their home victory against Sevilla from last season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports