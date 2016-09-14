Fresh Move: Michael Essien set to join Australian side Melbourne Victory

Michael Essien is on the verge of completing a shock move to Australian side Melbourne Victory. The Ghanaian midfielder has been without a club throughout the summer after leaving Greek side Panathinaikos.

According to the Herald Sun, the 33-year-old is on the brink of joining the A-League side with just personal terms to be agreed. READ MORE: Aduana CEO pictured watching GPL decider in pickup

play Michael Essien was released by Greek club Panathinaikos.

