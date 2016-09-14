Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 September 2016 23:25 CET

Fresh Move: Michael Essien set to join Australian side Melbourne Victory

Michael Essien is on the verge of completing a shock move to Australian side Melbourne Victory. The Ghanaian midfielder has been without a club throughout the summer after leaving Greek side Panathinaikos.

According to the Herald Sun, the 33-year-old is on the brink of joining the A-League side with just personal terms to be agreed. READ MORE: Aduana CEO pictured watching GPL decider in pickup

play Michael Essien was released by Greek club Panathinaikos.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Don't stand in your own way and blame others for blocking you
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img