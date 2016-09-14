Uefa Champions League: Ghana ace Daniel Amartey stars in Leicester City's 3-0 emphatic triumph over Club Brugge

Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey starred for Leicester City as the Foxes jetted off to a flying start in their Uefa Champions League campaign with a handsome 3-0 win over Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The ambidextrous defender was deployed in a defensive midfield role by legendary Italian gaffer Claudio Ranieri and he overly impressed in the position, gagging the spaces and cutting opposition supplies as Leicester raided their hosts goalmouth with glee and scored at will.

Leicester, England's champions, were playing their debut game in the lucrative competition and refused to be intimidated by the high demands of the task.

Marc Albrighton opened the scoring for the Foxes with a close-range tap-in inside five minutes.

Riyad Mahrez doubled the Premier League champions' lead with a superb free-kick in the 29th minute and the Algerian added his second of the night from the penalty spot after Jamie Vardy was fouled.

