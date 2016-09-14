NDC government to build five new stadia - President Mahama

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday announced that the next National Democratic Congress administration would initiate the construction of five new sports stadia.

He mentioned the beneficiary regions as the Volta, Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

"We shall also refurbish the Kaneshie Azumah Nelson Sports Complex to serve as a sports and recreational centre for the youth."

President Mahama announced this at the launch of the highlights of the NDC 2016 manifesto that would be officially launched at Sunyani on Saturday, September 17.

The manifesto was on four thematic areas of " Putting people first, building a strong economy for job creation, expanding infrastructure for accelerated development and advancing transparent and accountable governance.

The programme was also attended by Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, leadership of the party and members of the diplomatic corps.

President Mahama said the next NDC administration would also renovate the Winneba Sports College, expand and renovate the El-Wak Sports Stadium and the Nicholson park at Burma Camp.

On Social Protection, President Mahama announced that he would implement programmes and policies that would identify, train and empower persons with disabilities to own their own businesses.

He promised to pursue the passing of the Aged and Social Protection Bills and expand the pilot programme of the school kayeye training from 1,000 to about 8,000 by providing them with skills to get them out of the streets.

President Mahama said the school feeding programme would be extended to all the public basic schools nationwide, which is expected to cover over 1.7 million pupils throughout the country.

The President said government would introduce new motorized transport, mostly tricycles for physically challenged persons, while there would be an increase of 30 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund to cater for the National Health Insurance subscriptions of persons with disabilities.

