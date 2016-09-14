Wa All Stars become first Premier League winners from northern Ghana

It has been an incredible campaign for Wa All Stars, which has culminated in their crowning as Ghana Premier League winners for the first time ever.

But perhaps even more significant is that since organised league football began in Ghana in 1956, no team from the three regions of the north have ever done so.

It becomes even more poignant considering this part of Ghana is easily the largest by geography, with the Northern Region alone being the largest in the country.

In contrast, relatively smaller regions such as the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have dominated local football, with Kotoko alone winning 23 and Hearts having 21.

The Wa-based club wrote their names in the history of Ghana football on Wednesday when they beat Aduana Stars of the Brong Ahafo Region to seal what had been a tight race.

They annexed the title with 15 wins; six draws and eight defeats.

Aduana themselves became the first team from the Brong Ahafo Region to win a league crown when they romped to a title in 2009, after coming straight from Division One. .

All Stars' historic feat also means the team, owned by President of Ghana’s Football Association, puts an end to many years of close shaves from teams of that part of the nation, notably Real Tamale United. RTU have bee, for decades, been the only serious challengers from the three regions of the north when it comes to league football.

All Stars – formed in 2006 – gained promotion in the 2007/08 season and immediately suffered relegation. However, the ambitious club made a swift return and have since stayed.

Since they returned in the 2007/08 season, they have see-sawed in their performances, and have never had a top four finish. This is how they've ended in the past eight seasons.

10th - 2014/15

8th - 2013/14

10th - 2012/13

9th - 2011/12

12th - 2010/11

6th - 2009/10

7th - 2008/09

7th - 2007/08.

Their best league finish has been 6th in 2009/10 but the Northern Blues have become known for their erratic showing, where they have sometimes started very well, only to completely fall apart as the season wears on.

This time, they went all the way.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson & Gary Al-Smith