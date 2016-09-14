Bechem United shared the spoils with Dreams FC when they drew 1-1 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem on match day 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC who lost at home in the weekend against Inter Allies came into the game as a determined side and stunned the hosts with the opener through Emmanuel Eli Keke

However, Bechem United's leading top scorer, Abednego Tetteh drew level for the hosts to increase his goal tally to thirteen.

FA Cup champions, Bechem United before this game had won their last five Premier League ties and six straight victories in all competition making them devastating.

