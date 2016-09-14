Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 September 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC halt Bechem United’s winning streak

Bechem United shared the spoils with Dreams FC when they drew 1-1 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem on match day 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC who lost at home in the weekend against Inter Allies came into the game as a determined side and stunned the hosts with the opener through Emmanuel Eli Keke

However, Bechem United's leading top scorer, Abednego Tetteh drew level for the hosts to increase his goal tally to thirteen.

FA Cup champions, Bechem United before this game had won their last five Premier League ties and six straight victories in all competition making them devastating.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"Life itself is valueless but Life is"
By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img