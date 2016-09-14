Ghana Premier League: Twitter goes frenzy after Wa All Stars league triumph

Twitter went into a frenzy after Wa All Stars were crowned Ghana Premier League championS following their 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in Wa on Wednesday afternoon.

Goals from Paul Asare and Sadiq Alhassan ensured they clinched all three points with a game to spare. Read more: Wa All Stars beat Aduana Stars to win the 2015-16 league

And after the game, Twitter exploded as what felt like half of Ghana took to the platform to congratulate the Kwesi Nyantakyi's team on their efforts.

We've taken a look at some of the best ones here...

After being pregnant with #2016GHPLTROPHY,WA ALL STARS give birth today..CONGRATULATIONS!!!! — Loco (@LocoAs8) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh