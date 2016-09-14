Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016 20:25 CET

Ghana Premier League: Dwarfs thrash New Edubiase to keep their Premiership dream alive

Ebusua Dwarfs kept their Premiership status alive after thrashing already relegated side New Edubiase 5-1 in the penultimate game of the ongoing campaign at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

Dwarfs started off very well and they scored the first goal early in the game through Nicholas Gyan, and they went on to dominate the visitors.

New Edubiase were reduced to ten men during the course of the first half after Nasir Lamin was sent off and before the break Bright Lukman doubled the home side's lead with a sublime finish.

In the second half, another player from Edubiase was sent off and the home side took advantage and struck two quick goal to leave the score line 4-0 but the already relegated side pulled one back.

Late in the game Prosper Narteh's side restored their four goal lead, as the game ended 5-1.

Dwarfs are now at the 11 position with 37 points, two points better than Liberty Professionals who lies 14 position on the log sheet. The Cape Coast based side will play as guests to Dreams FC in their final league game.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

