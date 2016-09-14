Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies boost relegation survival chances with win over Liberty

Inter Allies took a giant step towards beating the relegation drop with 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals the Tema sports stadium on Wednesday.

Frederick Boateng scored a late second half penalty to earn Jimmy Cobblah's boys a vital victory as they push to move further above the league table after last weekend's win over Dreams FC in Dawu.

An entertaining first half ended with neither side failing score despite the numerous opportunities they both created.

It took 71 minutes for the ball to hit the back if the net, and it came from the penalty spot. The Eleven Is To One won a penalty with nineteen minutes to play, and Frederick Boateng stepped up to score his second successive goal.

Liberty, who are equally unsafe from the relegation dog fight fought as hard as they could, but ended up on the losing side.

