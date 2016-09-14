Saddick Alhassan wrote his name into the history books of Wa All Stars after his late penalty gave them a priceless 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars and won them the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

The highly anticipated game started according to plan for the home side who saw Paul De-Varies Asare score for All Stars on the 9th minute.

But the lead will not last as Bright Adjei pulled his side back into in the game after just two minutes of going down.

That set the tone for what was to come in a very keenly contested game at the Wa Park.

But tried as the two teams would they failed to get the second goal in the first half.

The second half saw Wa All Stars exert pressure on Aduana Stars and their attacking display yielded results when referee Ali Alhassan awarded a Wa All stars a second penalty kick.

This time round Saddick Alhassan elected himself and placed the ball calmly in the net to win the game and the League trophy for Wa All Stars, the first by a club from Northern Ghana.

Aduana who had threatened to walk away from the game after the second penalty tried to get themselves back into the game but tried as they cdid Wa All Stars held on to pick all three points on the day.

Hearts of Oak had an an outside shot to sneak in and pick the title but they failed at the first attempt after losing at home to Medeama.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com