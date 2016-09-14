Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 14 September 2016 20:25 CET

Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 5-1 New Edubiase - Crabs demolish Relegated Movers 

Ebusua Dwarfs took the advantage of relegated New Edubiase United to record their highest win in the Ghana Premier League this season with a 5-1 routing at the Robert Mensah stadium on Wednesday. 

The Crabs took the lead just a minute into the game through captain Nicholas Gyan to destabilize the New Edubiase United team.

Bright Luqman Nurudeen added a brace before Stephen Bentil making it four.

New Edubiase United pulled one back when Felix Afriyie scored from the spot.

Joseph Esso had the opportunity to make it five but missed the penalty awarded them.

Few minutes later Joseph Esso scored from the spot to complete the rout in their last home game of the season.

Ebusua Dwarfs will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in week thirty.

By: Nuhu Adams 

Sports News

