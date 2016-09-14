GHPL WRAP: All Stars leave it late to win title and WAFA just do enough to go pass Berekum Chelsea

The Penultimate games of the Ghana Premier League went down in Eight league centres this afternoon with the pick of the pack at the Malik Jabir Park in Wa.

Aduana Stars and Wa Allstars were tied at the apex of the log going into the game. Aduana Stars started the psychological battle before the game raising complaints about the official officials.

Nevertheless, the complaints of the 'Ogya' lads couldn't stop the game from going on. Just 8 minutes into the game Paul De-Vries Asare gave Allstars an early lead only for Bright Adjei to draw Aduana Stars level.

All stars were awarded a penalty midway into the first half but Richard Arthur wasted the glorious chance to restore his side's lead. The game went to recess with the scores tied at 1-1.

The second half saw Wa Allstars exert pressure on Aduana Stars and their attacking display yielded results when Ali Alhassan awarded a Wa Allstars a second penalty kick.

This time round Saddick Alhassan elected himself and placed the ball calmly in the net to win the game and the League Trophy for Wa Allstars, the first by a club from Northern Ghana.

Medeama SC defeated Hearts of Oaks at the Accra Sports Stadium in their quest to make the top4. Kwesi Donsu scored the only goal of the game, his 13th of the season from midfield.

Ashanti Gold came out victors in the goal-fest at the Len Clay Stadium. They defeated regional rivals Asante Kotoko 5-3. Emmanuel Osei Baffour (2), Shafiu Mumuni, Dauda Mohammed and Addae scored for the home side. Asante Kotoko's scorers were Eric Donkor, Obed Owusu and Kwame Boateng.

Bechem United came from behind to draw with Dreams FC. Emmanuel Elikeke gave the away side the lead only for Abednego Tetteh to draw Bechem United level from the spot.In the bottom half of the table, Dwarfs thumped New Edubiase United 5-1 in their bid to avoid being relegated.

Fredrick Boateng strike from the spot earned Inter Allies a win over fellow relegation threatened club Liberty Professionals.

WAFA inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Berekum Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena. Ibrahim Abubakar scored the only goal of the game.

Techiman City sent Hasaacas to relegation with a 2-0 win over the Sekondi based club. Abdul Fataw scored both goals for the Real Citizens.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 29 RESULTS

Wa Allstars [2 - 1] Aduana Stars

[1 - 0] Paul De-Vires Asare

[1 - 1] Bright Adjei

[2 - 1] Saddick Alhassan (pen)

Ashanti Gold [5 - 3] Asante Kotoko

[1 - 0] Emmanuel Osei Baffour

[1 - 1] Eric Donkor

[1 - 2] Obed Owusu

[2 - 2] Shafiu Mumuni

[2 - 3] Kwame Boateng

[3 - 3] Emmanuel Osei Baffour

[4 - 3] Dauda Mohammed

[5 - 3] Amos Addae

Techiman City [2 - 0] Hasaacas

[1 - 0] Abdul Fataw

[2 - 0] Abdul Fataw

Ebusua Dwarfs [5 - 1] New Edubiase

[1 - 0] Nicholas Gyan

[2 - 0] Bright Lukman

[3 - 0] Bright Lukman

[4 - 0] Stephen Bentil

[5 - 0] Joseph Esson

[5 - 1] Felix Afriyie

Inter Allies [1 - 0] Liberty Professionals

Fredrick Boateng (pen)

Hearts of Oaks [0 - 1] Medeama SC

Kwesi Donsu

Bechem United [1 - 1] Dreams FC

[0 - 1] Emmanuel Eli keke

[1 - 1] Abednego Tetteh (pen)

WAFA [ 1 - 0] Berekum Chelsea

Ibrahim Abubakar

MOHAMMED Yahaya / Aduana Stars / 15

BLESSING Latif / Liberty Professionals / 14

DONSU Kwesi / Medeama SC / 13

ADJEI Bright / Aduana Stars / 11

DAUDA Cosmos / Hearts Of Oaks / 9

