Wa All Stars become first team in Northern Ghana to win Premier League title

Wa All Stars continued their fairytale run this season by winning the Premier League title with one match to spare and become the first club from northern Ghana to win the elite division.

The Northern Blues needed a second half penalty which was converted by Sadiq Alhassan to seal a 2-1 win over title chasers Aduana Stars.

Paul Asare opened the scoring on five minutes but Bright Adjei equalized on ten minutes with a fine finish.

Wa All Stars were awarded a penalty late on in the first half after Asuandzie Kwaku Baffoe was pushed down heavily.

They have opened a three-point lead and can afford to lose their final match against already relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.

Wa All Stars have recorded 15 wins; six draws and eight defeats.

