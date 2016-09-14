Wa All Stars coach Enos Adepa joins Didi Dramani as GPL winners on first attempt

Coaching in the Ghana Premier League is usually a daunting task due to the unique factors that make such an endeavour very difficult.

But Enos Adepa has braved all the odds and won the Ghana Premier League with Wa All Stars. The Northern Blues sealed the title win with a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

Adepa had taken over from Jimmy James Cobblah who parted ways with the club before the season started. Having been roped in from lower-division side King Solomon, Adepa impressed his employers with his attention to detail.

General Manager of Wa All Stars, Seth Panwun, singled out the gaffer for praise after he led them to top spot at the end of the first round.

"Our marriage with Enos Adepa Kwame has been superb so far. His approach to the game has been fantastic not forgetting his natural enthusiasm for his work," Panwun said at the time.

'His scientific and analytical approach is his key asset and it is only fair that we acknowledge his positive impact in the life of the young players he is grooming so far", he went on.

And so it proved, as he became only the second coach to win the top flight in his first attempt since Masud Didi Dramani did so with Kotoko in 2012 - and then defended it a season later.

Despite strong opposition from Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak and at times, Kotoko, Adepa kept going and won the league with a game to spare.

In the end, All Stars finished with 15 wins, eight losses, six draws and 51 points.

Matchday 29 table

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith